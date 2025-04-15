Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.20, Zacks reports. Bank First had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 10.53%.

Bank First Stock Performance

Shares of BFC stock traded up $2.07 on Tuesday, hitting $101.97. The company had a trading volume of 17,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,596. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.31. Bank First has a twelve month low of $74.90 and a twelve month high of $110.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Bank First alerts:

Bank First Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Bank First’s payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

Insider Activity at Bank First

Bank First Company Profile

In other news, Director Michael S. Stayer-Suprick purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $102.07 per share, for a total transaction of $102,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,035 shares in the company, valued at $309,782.45. This represents a 49.14 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Daniel C. Mcconeghy acquired 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.72 per share, with a total value of $40,173.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,440. This trade represents a 23.46 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank First Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.