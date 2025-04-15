Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.20, Zacks reports. Bank First had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 10.53%.
Bank First Stock Performance
Shares of BFC stock traded up $2.07 on Tuesday, hitting $101.97. The company had a trading volume of 17,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,596. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.31. Bank First has a twelve month low of $74.90 and a twelve month high of $110.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Bank First Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Bank First’s payout ratio is currently 27.69%.
Insider Activity at Bank First
Bank First Company Profile
Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.
