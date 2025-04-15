Planet Labs PBC Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PL)

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 12,533 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 85% compared to the average volume of 6,758 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PL has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Planet Labs PBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Friday. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $4.05 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.98.

Planet Labs PBC Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE PL traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,609,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,484,610. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.83. Planet Labs PBC has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $6.71. The stock has a market cap of $988.36 million, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.56.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 24.16% and a negative net margin of 48.88%. The firm had revenue of $61.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 37.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 293,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. WS Management Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter worth about $1,010,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

Featured Stories

