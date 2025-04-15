Best Outdoor Stocks To Follow Now – April 15th

Walmart, Kroger, Ostin Technology Group, Lowe’s Companies, CRH, Deckers Outdoor, and Best Buy are the seven Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks are a type of ornamental flowering plant (commonly Matthiola incana) that are grown in garden landscapes for their vibrant, fragrant blooms. These plants thrive in sunny, well-drained outdoor environments and are popular for adding color and a pleasant scent to borders, flower beds, and arrangements. Often used in seasonal displays, outdoor stocks offer both aesthetic appeal and garden versatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,648,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,672,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart has a one year low of $58.56 and a one year high of $105.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.06. The stock has a market cap of $757.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69.

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

KR stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.29. 4,484,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,359,649. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.75 and a 200-day moving average of $61.46. Kroger has a 52-week low of $49.04 and a 52-week high of $71.93.

Ostin Technology Group (OST)

Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) modules and polarizers in China. It offers display modules to markets, such as consumer electronics, including AIOs, monitors, laptop computers, and tablets; automotive displays, including dashboard, and navigation and multimedia systems; and commercial LCD displays, which are used to display multimedia graphics, such as company advertisements, promotions, scoreboards, and traffic signs in education, medical treatment, business, outdoor, and cultural construction industries.

Shares of Ostin Technology Group stock traded up $2.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.78. The stock had a trading volume of 72,415,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,173. Ostin Technology Group has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $5.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Shares of LOW traded down $4.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.07. 1,006,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,459,303. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $235.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.99. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $206.39 and a 12 month high of $287.01. The stock has a market cap of $123.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

CRH traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.88. 1,708,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,616,879. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.21. CRH has a 52-week low of $71.18 and a 52-week high of $110.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30.

Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Shares of DECK traded down $3.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $103.55. 1,283,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,376,489. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $93.72 and a 12-month high of $223.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.15.

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Best Buy stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,175,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,249,575. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.42. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $54.99 and a 1 year high of $103.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.00.

