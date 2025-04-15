Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP) Short Interest Update

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a drop of 97.5% from the March 15th total of 734,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

DFGP traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.95. 53,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,168. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.86 and a 52 week high of $55.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.58.

Get Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.0314 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF

About Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penobscot Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 567.0% in the 4th quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 625,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,040,000 after buying an additional 531,640 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,640,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,494,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. now owns 886,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,808,000 after purchasing an additional 313,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,690,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.