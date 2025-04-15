Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP) Short Interest Update

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a drop of 97.5% from the March 15th total of 734,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
DFGP traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.95. 53,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,168. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.86 and a 52 week high of $55.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.58.
Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.0314 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.
About Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF
The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.
