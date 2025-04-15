OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO) Short Interest Down 83.3% in March

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OFS Credit Price Performance

Shares of OCCIO stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.71. OFS Credit has a twelve month low of $23.72 and a twelve month high of $24.99.

OFS Credit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1276 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.16%.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

