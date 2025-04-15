Hydrogen Utopia International (LON:HUI) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Hydrogen Utopia International PLC (LON:HUI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 1.31 ($0.02), with a volume of 62011 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.35 ($0.02).

Hydrogen Utopia International Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.37.

About Hydrogen Utopia International

Hydrogen Utopia International (HUI) is a company pioneering the responsible, sustainable remediation of non-recyclable waste plastics into clean fuel hydrogen using unique proprietary technology. HUI is addressing the major environmental threat posed by waste plastic whilst providing alternative energy sources with significantly lower carbon emissions than existing processes with a view to achieving net zero climate impact.

