CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Stock Price Down 5.7% – Here’s What Happened

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.61 and last traded at $48.10. Approximately 205,518 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 465,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.98.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CONMED from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CONMED from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of CONMED from $97.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CONMED from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.20.

The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.25.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. CONMED had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 10.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in CONMED by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in CONMED by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CONMED by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC increased its stake in CONMED by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

