IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,300 shares, an increase of 156.6% from the March 15th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

IO Biotech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IOBT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.89. The stock had a trading volume of 110,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,494. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average is $0.96. The company has a market cap of $58.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.08. IO Biotech has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $1.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded IO Biotech to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of IO Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

Institutional Trading of IO Biotech

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOBT. Dauntless Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IO Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $688,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in IO Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IO Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in IO Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IO Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

IO Biotech Company Profile

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating therapeutic cancer vaccines based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive mechanisms mediated by Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 2 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.

