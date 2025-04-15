Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) Short Interest Update

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, a growth of 178.0% from the March 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 499,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Life360 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

LIF traded up $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $37.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,872. Life360 has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $52.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.74 and its 200 day moving average is $42.87.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $115.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.39 million. Life360 had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Life360 will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Life360 news, CFO Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $145,205.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,958,712.12. This trade represents a 2.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Philip Coghlan sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total value of $118,312.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,067.96. The trade was a 8.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,814 shares of company stock worth $7,012,426.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in Life360 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,393,000. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Life360 during the fourth quarter worth $340,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Life360 by 295.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Life360 during the fourth quarter worth $5,717,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Life360 in the 3rd quarter worth about $547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

