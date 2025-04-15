Currency Exchange International (TSE:CXI) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Currency Exchange International, Corp. (TSE:CXI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$20.05 and last traded at C$20.05, with a volume of 2600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.06.

Currency Exchange International Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.81. The stock has a market cap of C$89.43 million, a P/E ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Currency Exchange International Company Profile

Currency Exchange International, Corp. provides foreign exchange technology and processing services in North America. It offers financial institutions, international wire payments, foreign check clearing, foreign bank note exchange, and foreign draft issuance solutions; corporate, hedge and risk management, and international payment solutions; and international traveler's, foreign currency exchange, gold bullion coins and bars, and American Express traveler's cheque solutions.

