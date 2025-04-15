LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Shares Down 5.8% – Should You Sell?

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.10. 10,280 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 29,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.
LiveWire Group Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.28. The firm has a market cap of $530.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.03.
LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative return on equity of 58.65% and a negative net margin of 352.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiveWire Group
About LiveWire Group
LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than LiveWire Group
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Receive News & Ratings for LiveWire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveWire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.