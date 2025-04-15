LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Shares Down 5.8% – Should You Sell?

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.10. 10,280 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 29,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

LiveWire Group Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.28. The firm has a market cap of $530.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.03.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative return on equity of 58.65% and a negative net margin of 352.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiveWire Group

About LiveWire Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in LiveWire Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of LiveWire Group by 289.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 19,474 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of LiveWire Group by 201.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 20,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LiveWire Group by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,968 shares during the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

