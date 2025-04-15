First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,500 shares, a growth of 188.2% from the March 15th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:QABA traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $47.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,804. First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund has a 52-week low of $42.52 and a 52-week high of $64.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.81.
First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.3069 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund
First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Company Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ OMX ABA Community Bank index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-listed banks and thrifts, excluding the 50 largest. QABA was launched on Jun 29, 2009 and is managed by First Trust.
