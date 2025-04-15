First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,500 shares, a growth of 188.2% from the March 15th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QABA traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $47.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,804. First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund has a 52-week low of $42.52 and a 52-week high of $64.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.81.

Get First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.3069 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 151,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after buying an additional 66,817 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 178.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after buying an additional 70,324 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $2,012,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ OMX ABA Community Bank index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-listed banks and thrifts, excluding the 50 largest. QABA was launched on Jun 29, 2009 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.