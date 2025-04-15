Atlantic Lithium (LON:ALL) Shares Up 7.8% – Here’s Why

Atlantic Lithium Limited (LON:ALL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 7.98 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 7.22 ($0.10). Approximately 459,271 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,116,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.70 ($0.09).

Atlantic Lithium Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 11.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £99.48 million, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 6.08.

About Atlantic Lithium

Featured Stories

