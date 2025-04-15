Energy Stocks To Follow Now – April 15th

Tesla, Broadcom, Chevron, Exxon Mobil, and Linde are the five Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares of companies that produce, refine, and distribute energy resources, such as oil, natural gas, and coal, as well as those involved in renewable energy sectors like wind and solar power. They are typically sensitive to global economic conditions, regulatory changes, and geopolitical events that can influence energy demand and supply dynamics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $254.27. 50,311,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,851,897. Tesla has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $817.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $323.51.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

AVGO traded up $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.05. The stock had a trading volume of 7,476,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,249,468. The stock has a market cap of $846.59 billion, a PE ratio of 146.86, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. Broadcom has a one year low of $119.76 and a one year high of $251.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.45 and a 200-day moving average of $196.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $135.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,940,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,870,821. Chevron has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVX

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,942,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,948,532. The stock has a market cap of $450.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.10. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Shares of LIN stock traded up $6.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $452.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,048,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,506. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $456.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $451.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. Linde has a one year low of $408.65 and a one year high of $487.49.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LIN

See Also