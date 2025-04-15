Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 172 ($2.27) and last traded at GBX 182 ($2.40), with a volume of 665269 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 179.50 ($2.37).

Midwich Group Stock Up 1.4 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 226.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 266.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £183.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.66.

Midwich Group (LON:MIDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 26.24 ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. Midwich Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 1.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Midwich Group plc will post 36.9099991 earnings per share for the current year.

Midwich Group Increases Dividend

About Midwich Group

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Midwich Group’s previous dividend of $5.50. Midwich Group’s payout ratio is currently 75.59%.

Bringing people together.

Midwich Group specialises in technology solutions that bring people together, to make society more efficient, more impactful and more exciting. Operating in 22 countries, the Group helps people connect and communicate, whether in state-of-the-art meeting rooms or on a festival main stage, audiovisual technology is all around, helping the world connect, communicate and experience wow moments.

Taking technology further.

The Group’s services range from product distribution to complex system design, focused marketing campaigns to flexible financing solutions, and showcase events to seed funding for startups.

