Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Trading 1.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$18.75 and last traded at C$18.57. 10,629 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 34,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.29.

Dream Unlimited Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$742.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.14 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$20.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.84.

Dream Unlimited Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Dream Unlimited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Dream Unlimited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -112.10%.

Insider Activity at Dream Unlimited

About Dream Unlimited

In related news, Director Jane Gavan sold 8,355 shares of Dream Unlimited stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.84, for a total transaction of C$165,763.20. Also, Director Jennifer Koss sold 3,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.64, for a total value of C$57,336.64. Company insiders own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

DREAM Unlimited Corp is a real estate company. The company’s divisions include Asset management; Stabilized income generating assets; Urban development – Toronto and Ottawa and Western Canada community development. It generates maximum revenue from the Asset Management segment. Its segments are Recurring income and Development.

