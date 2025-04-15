AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,103 ($14.54) and last traded at GBX 1,590 ($20.97), with a volume of 30260 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,600 ($21.10).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AB Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th.

The stock has a market cap of £366.40 million, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,759.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,849.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a dividend of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) per share. This is a positive change from AB Dynamics’s previous dividend of $2.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. AB Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.83%.

AB Dynamics plc designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies vehicle test and development systems, and verification products and services for driver assistance systems, autonomous system, and vehicle dynamics. The company offers advanced vehicle testing solutions from physical proving ground automation to large scale virtual testing in simulation; rFpro, a simulation environment for the automotive and motorsport industries; and full-scale track testing services, including ADAS and vehicle dynamics tests, along with applied research, human factors, and simulation.

