American Biltrite (OTCMKTS:ABLT) Releases Earnings Results

American Biltrite (OTCMKTS:ABLT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($53.44) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. American Biltrite had a negative return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 0.69%.
American Biltrite Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ABLT remained flat at $90.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. American Biltrite has a 52 week low of $78.50 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.37. The company has a market cap of $2.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.03.
American Biltrite Company Profile
