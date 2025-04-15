Short Interest in Linkage Global Inc (NASDAQ:LGCB) Declines By 95.0%

Linkage Global Inc (NASDAQ:LGCB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decrease of 95.0% from the March 15th total of 295,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Linkage Global stock. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Linkage Global Inc (NASDAQ:LGCB – Free Report) by 285.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,372 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.35% of Linkage Global worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Linkage Global Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LGCB traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.98. The company had a trading volume of 20,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.67. Linkage Global has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $57.05.

Linkage Global Company Profile

Linkage Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a cross-border e-commerce integrated services provider in Japan, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. It provides cross-border product sales; digital marketing services; and e-commerce operation training and software support services. Linkage Global Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

