Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJTWW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJTWW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 92.6% from the March 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Trump Media & Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of DJTWW traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.74. 52,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,975. Trump Media & Technology Group has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $44.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.92.

About Trump Media & Technology Group

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

