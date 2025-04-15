Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJTWW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJTWW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 92.6% from the March 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of DJTWW traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.74. 52,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,975. Trump Media & Technology Group has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $44.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.92.
