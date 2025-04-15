Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Trading Up 4.8% – Time to Buy?

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) was up 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.17 and last traded at $20.15. 527,987 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,504,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $43.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $39.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.78.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne Stock Up 2.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 11.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Belgacem Chariag bought 37,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,600.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,730.48. This represents a 216.56 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.55 per share, for a total transaction of $551,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,042,945.70. This trade represents a 2.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 85.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 10,355.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 29,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 29,100 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 101.6% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 21.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.