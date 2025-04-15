Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.12 and last traded at $25.15, with a volume of 756654 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.39.

ACHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut Acadia Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.39.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 1,342.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 460.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 287.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

