Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Trading Down 5% – Here’s What Happened

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) shares were down 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $92.55 and last traded at $92.94. Approximately 416,812 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 803,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $181.00 price target (up previously from $179.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Boot Barn from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Craig Hallum set a $178.00 price target on Boot Barn in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.62.

Boot Barn Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.01 and a 200-day moving average of $138.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.75.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Boot Barn by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 676,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,544,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,699,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,842,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

