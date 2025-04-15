Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $87.29, but opened at $84.52. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $84.52, with a volume of 106 shares trading hands.

Formula Systems (1985) Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get Formula Systems (1985) alerts:

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $691.50 million for the quarter.

Formula Systems (1985) Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Formula Systems (1985)

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6855 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This is an increase from Formula Systems (1985)’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.63. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Formula Systems (1985)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.92%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Formula Systems (1985) stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,772 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. 34.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Formula Systems (1985)

(Get Free Report)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Formula Systems (1985) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula Systems (1985) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.