Short Interest in Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Decreases By 62.5%

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Signify Trading Up 6.9 %

OTCMKTS:PHPPY traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $10.26. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.28. Signify has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $15.10.

Signify Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.647 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th.

About Signify

Signify N.V. provides lighting products, systems, and services in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. Its LED, systems and services are used for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, agriculture, and outdoor environments.

