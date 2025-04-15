Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Kimco Realty Put Options (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 3,608 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,416% compared to the typical volume of 238 put options.

Kimco Realty Stock Up 0.2 %

Kimco Realty stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,706,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,364,483. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.59. Kimco Realty has a one year low of $17.57 and a one year high of $25.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.81.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 3.82%. On average, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 178.57%.

A number of brokerages have commented on KIM. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimco Realty

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $363,436,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Kimco Realty by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,304,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658,528 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,278,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,535,000 after buying an additional 3,457,435 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,383,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,301,000 after buying an additional 2,692,258 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 5,999,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,227,000 after buying an additional 2,484,536 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

