Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Eastern Platinum Limited (TSE:ELR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 61417 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Eastern Platinum Stock Down 7.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.54.

About Eastern Platinum

Eastern Platinum Ltd. is engaged in mining, exploration, and development of platinum group metal (PGM) and chrome properties located in various provinces in South Africa. The firm’s projects include Crocodile River Mine and Mareesburg.

