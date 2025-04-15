United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01, Zacks reports. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%.

United Airlines Price Performance

UAL stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.06. The company had a trading volume of 8,616,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,980,441. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $37.02 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.35 and a 200 day moving average of $87.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on UAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on United Airlines from $154.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on United Airlines from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.01.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

