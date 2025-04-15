Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.85 and last traded at C$0.81, with a volume of 828368 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.
Separately, Cormark upgraded shares of Americas Silver to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.
