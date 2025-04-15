Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.85 and last traded at C$0.81, with a volume of 828368 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cormark upgraded shares of Americas Silver to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on USA

Americas Silver Trading Up 2.5 %

About Americas Silver

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.75, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of C$344.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.65.

(Get Free Report)

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.