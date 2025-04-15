Dividend Stocks To Consider – April 15th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Citigroup, and Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares are the three Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares in companies that regularly distribute a portion of their earnings to shareholders as dividends. These stocks can provide a steady source of income in addition to the potential for capital gains, making them appealing to investors seeking both growth and cash flow stability. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of NASDAQ:SQQQ traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,157,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,315,542. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.21. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQQQ

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Shares of C traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,112,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,412,928. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.58 and its 200 day moving average is $71.02. The stock has a market cap of $122.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $53.51 and a 12-month high of $84.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on C

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

NASDAQ TSLL remained flat at $8.40 during trading hours on Tuesday. 127,232,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,662,688. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day moving average of $18.58. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $41.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43 and a beta of -5.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLL

Featured Articles