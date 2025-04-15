JIADE Limited (NASDAQ:JDZG) Short Interest Update

JIADE Limited (NASDAQ:JDZG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a drop of 69.9% from the March 15th total of 93,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 311,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

JIADE Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ JDZG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.58. 951,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,043. JIADE has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $15.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in JIADE stock. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of JIADE Limited (NASDAQ:JDZG – Free Report) by 120.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,596 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.16% of JIADE worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

JIADE Company Profile

JIADE LIMITED specializes in providing one-stop comprehensive education supporting services to adult education institutions, through a wide spectrum of software platform and auxiliary solutions. The Company’s services are primarily offered through the Kebiao Technology Educational Administration Platform.

