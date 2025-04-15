Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decrease of 70.0% from the March 15th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Moovly Media Stock Performance

Moovly Media stock remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01. Moovly Media has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.10.

Moovly Media Company Profile

Moovly Media Inc develops cloud-based digital media and content creation platform in Canada and Belgium. The company offers Moovly Studio, a video creation editor; Moovly API to add video production to platforms, products, and services; Video Automator to automate the production of videos, as well as to create videos for their customers, products, and services automatically; WordPress plugin to personalize and automate video content; and mobile app to upload video clips, images, and sound files directly to Moovly Studio library.

