Large Cap Stocks To Research – April 15th

NVIDIA, Tesla, Invesco QQQ, Palantir Technologies, and Apple are the five Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large cap stocks refer to the shares of companies with high market capitalization, typically over $10 billion. These companies are generally established industry leaders with stable earnings and lower volatility, making them attractive to investors who favor stability and steady growth over high-risk, high-reward opportunities. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.69. 171,174,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,581,546. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.33. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $75.61 and a 12 month high of $195.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $252.68. 67,249,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,912,031. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. Tesla has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $282.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.51.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $457.97. 27,169,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,786,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $488.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $502.33. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $540.81.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

Palantir Technologies, Inc. engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

PLTR stock traded up $5.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.64. 90,801,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,797,633. Palantir Technologies has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $125.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.66. The company has a market capitalization of $229.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 513.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.74.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.43. The stock had a trading volume of 32,967,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,862,203. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. Apple has a 12-month low of $164.08 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

