NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOY) Short Interest Down 94.1% in March

NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 94.1% from the March 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NEXON Stock Up 2.9 %

NEXON stock traded up C$0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$14.83. The company had a trading volume of 55,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,458. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$13.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.75. NEXON has a fifty-two week low of C$12.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.74.

About NEXON

NEXON Co, Ltd. produces, develops, and services PC online and mobile games. It operates through five segments: Japan, Korea, China, North America, and Others. The company's PC online game titles include MapleStory, Dungeon & Fighter, and EA SPORTS FIFA ONLINE 4. The company was formerly known as NEXON Japan Co, Ltd.

