PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Price Down 1.5% – What’s Next?

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $144.02 and last traded at $144.56. Approximately 1,145,827 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 6,066,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.12.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $196.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The business had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepsiCo

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEP. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 16,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Osprey Private Wealth LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Osprey Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAGStone Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

