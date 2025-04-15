Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Stock Price Up 2% – What’s Next?

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.19 and last traded at $30.92. 1,097,131 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 4,373,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.32.

EPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.89.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $66.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.79 and its 200-day moving average is $31.87.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 166,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 37.6% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 34,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $954,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

