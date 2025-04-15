Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Stock Price Up 0.5% – Time to Buy?

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $71.10 and last traded at $70.75. Approximately 189,015 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,061,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Regency Centers from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Regency Centers Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.60 and a 200 day moving average of $72.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 5.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.02%.

Insider Activity at Regency Centers

In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $3,674,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 110,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,102,125.24. This represents a 31.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Mas sold 20,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $1,472,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,975,872. This trade represents a 27.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,977,500 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regency Centers

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Regency Centers by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Regency Centers by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Regency Centers by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $782,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regency Centers

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

