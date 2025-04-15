SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Insider Patrick Coveney Sells 217,595 Shares

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Coveney sold 217,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.83), for a total value of £302,457.05 ($398,809.40).

Shares of SSP Group stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 142.50 ($1.88). The company had a trading volume of 661,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,479,036. SSP Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 134.10 ($1.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 213.40 ($2.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 852.29, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of £1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 149.35, a PEG ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 160.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 166.41.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from SSP Group’s previous dividend of $1.20. This represents a yield of 1.42%. SSP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 209.62%.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th.

SSP is a leading operator of food and beverage outlets in travel locations worldwide, with c.37,000 colleagues in over 600 locations across 36 countries. We operate sit-down and quick service restaurants, cafes, lounges and food-led convenience stores, principally in airports and train stations, with a portfolio of more than 550 international, national and local brands.

