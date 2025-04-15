Short Interest in Green Technology Metals Limited (OTCMKTS:GTMLF) Decreases By 83.6%

Green Technology Metals Limited (OTCMKTS:GTMLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 83.6% from the March 15th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Green Technology Metals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GTMLF remained flat at C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday. Green Technology Metals has a one year low of C$0.02 and a one year high of C$0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.05.

About Green Technology Metals

See Also

Green Technology Metals Limited engages in the mineral exploration business in Canada. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Seymour project that covers an area of approximately 15,140 hectares which is located approximately 230km north of the city and port of Thunder Bay. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

