Short Interest in Green Technology Metals Limited (OTCMKTS:GTMLF) Decreases By 83.6%

Green Technology Metals Limited (OTCMKTS:GTMLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 83.6% from the March 15th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Green Technology Metals Stock Performance
OTCMKTS GTMLF remained flat at C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday. Green Technology Metals has a one year low of C$0.02 and a one year high of C$0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.05.
About Green Technology Metals
