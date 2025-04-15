Poplar Point Capital Partners Purchases 21,654 Shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NBY) Stock

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Poplar Point Capital Partners acquired 21,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.59 per share, for a total transaction of $12,775.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 971,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,275.86. The trade was a 2.28 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Poplar Point Capital Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 31st, Poplar Point Capital Partners purchased 70,685 shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $45,945.25.

On Monday, January 27th, Poplar Point Capital Partners acquired 31,703 shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $21,875.07.

On Thursday, February 20th, Poplar Point Capital Partners bought 1,836 shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.63 per share, with a total value of $1,156.68.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Poplar Point Capital Partners acquired 3,222 shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.66 per share, for a total transaction of $2,126.52.

On Monday, February 3rd, Poplar Point Capital Partners bought 2,597 shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.64 per share, with a total value of $1,662.08.

On Friday, March 7th, Poplar Point Capital Partners purchased 102 shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.55 per share, for a total transaction of $56.10.

On Tuesday, March 4th, Poplar Point Capital Partners acquired 4,000 shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $2,320.00.

On Thursday, February 27th, Poplar Point Capital Partners bought 385 shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.61 per share, for a total transaction of $234.85.

On Tuesday, February 25th, Poplar Point Capital Partners bought 25,033 shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.62 per share, with a total value of $15,520.46.

On Friday, March 14th, Poplar Point Capital Partners purchased 25,511 shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.63 per share, for a total transaction of $16,071.93.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.60. 176,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,552. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.63. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $9.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

