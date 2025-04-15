Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 550,880 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 432,128 shares.The stock last traded at $16.48 and had previously closed at $16.42.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.51.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.0622 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 170,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 8,166 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 117,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 58,054 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

