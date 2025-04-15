Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 550,880 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 432,128 shares.The stock last traded at $16.48 and had previously closed at $16.42.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.51.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.0622 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
