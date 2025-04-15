Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Stock Price Down 3.8% – Time to Sell?

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.77 and last traded at $6.80. Approximately 1,933,830 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 12,318,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Core Scientific from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Core Scientific from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.07.

Core Scientific Trading Down 4.7 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 6.80.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $94.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jordan Levy bought 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.01 per share, for a total transaction of $500,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 306,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,458,164.87. This represents a 25.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 25,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $410,498.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,023,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,860,389.52. This represents a 1.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 530,041 shares of company stock valued at $7,870,352 in the last 90 days. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Core Scientific

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CORZ. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $912,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $1,210,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Core Scientific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 257,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares during the period.

Core Scientific Company Profile

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

