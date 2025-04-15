Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Down 3% – What’s Next?

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.47. 5,409,548 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 29,371,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TLRY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Tilray from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tilray from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Tilray Trading Down 2.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $444.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 30.95%. The firm had revenue of $185.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.38 million. Analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 174.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 84,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 53,751 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 1,618,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 840,000 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tilray by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 261,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 23,439 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Tilray by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,776,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 164,600 shares in the last quarter. 9.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

Featured Articles

