Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Short Interest Update

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a drop of 82.2% from the March 15th total of 81,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 303,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FINMY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Leonardo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of Leonardo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Leonardo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th.

Get Leonardo alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Leonardo

Leonardo Stock Up 1.5 %

Leonardo Company Profile

OTCMKTS FINMY traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $24.97. The stock had a trading volume of 279,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,486. Leonardo has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $26.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

(Get Free Report)

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security, aircraft, aerostructures, and space sectors in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, VIP/executive transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.