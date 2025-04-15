Everipedia (IQ) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $49.13 Million

Everipedia (IQ) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Everipedia has a total market cap of $49.13 million and approximately $4.23 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everipedia token can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Everipedia has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84,559.09 or 1.00134490 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84,555.14 or 1.00129812 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About Everipedia
Everipedia’s genesis date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 21,248,359,629 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,098,383,539 tokens. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Everipedia is iq.wiki/blog. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @iqaicom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everipedia’s official website is iqai.com.
Everipedia Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
