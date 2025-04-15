ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Price Up 1.6% – Time to Buy?

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) was up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $687.53 and last traded at $683.37. Approximately 794,044 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,623,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $672.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $937.00.

ASML Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $268.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $704.82 and its 200-day moving average is $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be given a $1.5855 dividend. This is an increase from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 28th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASML

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASML. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ASML by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,323,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in ASML by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in ASML by 21.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 1,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

