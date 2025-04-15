Summit Midstream (NYSE:SMC) Trading Up 4.8% – Time to Buy?

Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC – Get Free Report) traded up 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.76 and last traded at $28.52. 22,266 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 85,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.22.

Summit Midstream Trading Up 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.92.

Summit Midstream (NYSE:SMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter. Summit Midstream had a negative net margin of 23.01% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.12) earnings per share.

In other news, CEO J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $40,110.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,006 shares in the company, valued at $9,867,300.66. This trade represents a 0.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 30,052 shares of company stock worth $1,220,266 over the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rangeley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,183,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Summit Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,829,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,061,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Corporation focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. It operates natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering systems in four unconventional resource basins, including the Williston Basin in North Dakota, which includes the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations; the Denver-Julesburg Basin that consists of the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado and Wyoming; the Fort Worth Basin in Texas, which comprises the Barnett Shale formation; and the Piceance Basin in Colorado, which includes the Mesaverde formation, as well as the emerging Mancos and Niobrara Shale formations.

