Short Interest in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Decreases By 85.1%

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a drop of 85.1% from the March 15th total of 98,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

PTF traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $56.23. The company had a trading volume of 17,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,765. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.37. Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $49.57 and a 12-month high of $80.92. The company has a market cap of $349.19 million, a PE ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 1.43.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.1491 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

