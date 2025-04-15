Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,700 shares, a growth of 346.5% from the March 15th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 299,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Fujitsu Stock Performance

Fujitsu stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.57. 208,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,402. Fujitsu has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $22.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 0.89.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Fujitsu had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fujitsu will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fujitsu Company Profile

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The company offers multi cloud and hybrid IT services; assessment and consultative services; SAP landscape transformation services; new workplace; datacentre products comprising integrated systems, storage solutions, servers, network switches, and infrastructure management; workplace products including notebooks, tablet PC’s, desktop PC’s, workstations, thin clients, displays, and peripheral devices; consumption based IT services; installation and implementation services; and hardware, software, and infrastructure support services, as well as electronic devices, air conditioning products, and network solutions.

