Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS:GIGNY) Short Interest Update

Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS:GIGNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 360.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Genting Singapore Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GIGNY traded up $2.70 on Tuesday, reaching $27.35. The company had a trading volume of 135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.06. Genting Singapore has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $35.82.

About Genting Singapore

Genting Singapore Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the construction, development, and operation of integrated resort destinations in Asia. The company owns Resorts World Sentosa, a destination resort located on Singapore's resort island of Sentosa featuring S.E.A. Aquarium, an aquarium; Adventure Cove Waterpark, an aquatic park integrated with marine life; Universal Studios Singapore, a Universal Studios theme park; ESPA, a destination spa; indoor and outdoor MICE venues; and various dining, retail, and entertainment options.

