Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS:GIGNY) Short Interest Update

Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS:GIGNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 360.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.
Genting Singapore Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GIGNY traded up $2.70 on Tuesday, reaching $27.35. The company had a trading volume of 135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.06. Genting Singapore has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $35.82.
About Genting Singapore
